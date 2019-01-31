close
Thu Jan 31, 2019
January 31, 2019

Federal Minister for Aviation opens 27th Steering Committee Meeting

Karachi

P
PR
January 31, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Aviation and Privatisation Muhammad Mian Soomro formally opened the 27th Steering Committee Meeting (SCM) of Cooperative Development of Operational Safety and Continuing Airworthiness Programme – South Asia (COSCAP-SA) on Tuesday here.

Speaking at the inaugural session of SCM, Federal Minister reaffirmed that Pakistan fully supports global policies and guidelines for a safe, efficient, sustainable and viable civil aviation.

He informed the participants that for building a strong and dependable air transport system, Pakistan has upgraded its air navigation infrastructure and installed adequate communication, navigation and surveillance facilities.

Enumerating the recent achievements made in Pakistan’s aviation sector he apprised that a newly built Islamabad international Airport is the most modern Greenfield airport in the country. A number of other international airports have recently been expanded and up-graded. He further said that construction of New Gwadar Int’l Airport will not only make a robust air transport system of the country but will also trigger the economic growth in Pakistan.***

