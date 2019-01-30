close
Wed Jan 30, 2019
January 30, 2019

Commander Rawalpindi Corps visits LoC

National

A
APP
January 30, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Commander Rawalpindi Corps, Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar Tuesday visited Nekrun and Shahkot sectors at Line of Control (LoC).

He lauded officers and men for their vigilance, readiness and high morale to respond to any misadventure from across, an Inter Services Public Relations statement said.

