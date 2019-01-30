Commander Rawalpindi Corps visits LoC

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Commander Rawalpindi Corps, Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar Tuesday visited Nekrun and Shahkot sectors at Line of Control (LoC).
He lauded officers and men for their vigilance, readiness and high morale to respond to any misadventure from across, an Inter Services Public Relations statement said.
