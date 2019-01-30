Islamabad cricketers agitate against MCI-CDA operations

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi has taken a serious note of Islamabad cricketers’ agitation against the misadventure of Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) aiming at seizing the control of capital’s main grounds including the Diamond Club Ground.

Following the agitation of over three hundred players in front of Diamond Ground on Tuesday, CDA and MCI had to cancel the operation against grounds and the matter was taken over by Shehryar Khan Afridi.

The minister later convened a meeting of all the stakeholders including the administration, local clubs and media to know as what has gone wrong.

“Let me assure you all that justice would be done according to the prevailing law. No favour would be extended to anyone and the matter would be dealt and solved in accordance with the prevailing law. Everyone is dear to me but what is more important is the law under which we have to work and fulfill our duties.”

Shehryar Afridi said that he will look into all the relevant documents and consult the relevant government officials before deciding the matter.

“It is very sensitive issue and needs a thorough investigation. I will decide the matter on merit. No favour of any kind would be extended to anyone.”

Earlier, a large scale protest was staged at the Diamond Cricket Academy against the illegal operations masterminded by Mayor Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, Sheikh Ansar Aziz.

Hundreds of young cricketers clad in coffin with inscription of slogans demonstrated profusely to foil MCI-CDA operations aimed at depriving young cricketers of their right to learn and play the game of cricket.

“These facilities are meant for our local cricketers. Islamabad Cricket Association is there to help and support us in our quest to follow the game and earn name for the city and country,” Abid Ali, a local club cricketer said.

He added that CDA and MCI had already ruined many cricketers in the city in the past.

“These grounds are safe because of the ICA professional handling.”

CDA/MCI trolls backed with enforcement staff and some police officials reached the spot to take over Diamond Ground Tuesday morning. However, their nefarious bid to destroy the facilities built over the time and rated as best in the country met with failure.