105 arrested

LAHORE: Iqbal Town division police claimed to have arrested 105 criminals and seized arms and drugs. Police seized eight pistols, 400grm charas and 127 litre liquor from the possession of the arrested persons. Moreover, 22 proclaimed offenders of A&B category were also arrested. Forty people were arrested on charges of violating ban on kite flying and the law about renting premises.
