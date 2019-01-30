Sindh cabinet likely to be expanded

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet is likely to be expanded with two more ministers, one adviser and one special assistant in the coming two to three days, The News learnt on Tuesday.

Currently, the Sindh cabinet comprises 16 ministers and two advisers, excluding six special assistants. Earlier in October last year four lawmakers of the ruling party were made ministers and with the expected inductions now there would be a total of 18 ministers, three advisers and seven special assistants.

According to the ruling Pakistan People’s Party sources, in the anticipated fourth extension of the cabinet Arbab Lutfullah from Thar and senior party leader and former provincial minister Mir Nadir Magsi of Qambar-Shahdadkot are likely to be sworn in as ministers, while senior party leader Aijaz Jakhrani, who had lost National Assembly seat from Jacobabad to PTI candidate Muhammad Mian Soomro, would be made adviser to the Sindh CM. Also Riaz Shah Sherazi of district Thatta would be made a special assistant.