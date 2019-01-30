Free at last

Legally speaking at least, Aasia Bibi’s ordeal is now over. In dismissing a review petition of its verdict acquitting Aasia Bibi last October, and adamantly stating that it will not hear the case again, the Supreme Court has ensured that she will be a free woman – in theory, at least. It is a sad reality of the state of the country today that Aasia Bibi will never truly be free of fear as long as she remains in Pakistan. Even now, with her innocence proven beyond any doubt, she is said to be living at an undisclosed location. Those close to her are afraid to speak and her lawyer, Saiful Malook, had to seek asylum abroad – although he heroically returned to defend her at the review petition hearing.

The fact is that the judiciary has never been the danger facing those accused of blasphemy; not a single death sentence handed down for blasphemy has ever been carried out. Indeed, the Supreme Court expertly showed how purported eye witnesses gave false testimony and how the false blasphemy allegations seemed to stem from reasons that had nothing to do with religion. The true threat comes from emboldened extremists who act as if a mere accusation, no matter how flimsy, is enough for them to take the law into their own hands and not only threaten to kill the falsely accused but anyone associated with them, including lawyers and judges.

In response to the Supreme Court’s dismissal of the review petition, the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan once again threatened countrywide protests. With much of its top leadership, including chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi, currently in prison, the extremist group may not have the capability to bring the country to a halt. Nonetheless, the government should be better prepared this time. After Aasia Bibi’s acquittal last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan had made an impassioned speech about rule of law – only for the government to promptly cave once the TLP took to the streets. Now that the Supreme Court has done its job, it is the government’s turn to step in by ensuring security throughout the country, and most importantly for Aasia Bibi. This country is no longer safe for her; a woman who has spent years of her life on death row should not be forced to live in what is essentially protective custody for too long. It is imperative that asylum be arranged for her in a friendly country. There have been reports that the UK and US are not too keen to grant her asylum because they are worried about the backlash from their own Muslim populations. The very least Aasia Bibi deserves after all she has been put through is the chance at a new life.