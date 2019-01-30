close
Wed Jan 30, 2019
Dangerous cylinders

January 30, 2019

The installation of a CNG or LPG cylinder in school vans or public buses is just like carrying a bomb which can burst at any time. A few incidents have already taken place where gas cylinders had burst in public transport vehicles, resulting in the loss of precious lives. However, the government hasn’t taken any action to avert such untoward incidents.

The authorities should order all vehicle owners to take out gas cylinders from their vehicles. For school van owners, the government can introduce special discounted petrol rates so that they can continue providing transport facilities to student at affordable prices. The removal of gas cylinders from vehicle will not only ensure a safe journey for commuters, but also help overcome the problem of gas shortage.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi

