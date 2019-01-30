Would-be suicide bomber among seven held

The Counter-Terrorism Department of the Sindh police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested seven militants, including a Tajik origin would-be suicide bomber, during raids in Karachi.

The suspects included members of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London’s militant wing and a vice-chairman of a nationalist party of Sindh. The arrests were announced at a press conference addressed by DIG CTD Abdullah Shaikh.

A vice-chairman of the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Muhaz, Ramesh Kumar, was arrested during a raid. According to CTD SSP Operations II Nasir Aftab, the suspect, wanted to the Disstrict Jamshoro police in a treason case, was affiliated with the Shafi Burfat group of the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Muhaz. He said Kumar was arrested when he was plotting a major terror activity in a city.

The suspect, according to CTD officials, is a hardcore militant, who has received militancy training from a neighbouring country, India, adding that he was an expert in making improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and had also been involved in IED bombings in Karachi.

He had been operating the party as vice-chairman since chairman Shafi Burfat left for Germany. The suspect has also disclosed to have carry out cracker attacks in rural Sindh and Karachi to create panic and fear on the directives of his party’s leadership from Germany and Dubai.

CTD officials also claimed to have sized one kilogram of RDX explosive, a hand grenade, one pistol, one laptop, two cell phones, two internet devices and a detonator wire from his possession.

They also claimed to have arrested a would-be bomber who has been identified as Fahim alias Sahib. According to SSP Aftab, the arrested bomber is of Tajik origin and hails from Afghanistan.

CTD officials said that the suspect had strong connections with Jihadi organisations. One hand grenade and a pistol were found on him. “His companions intended to use him for carrying out a suicide bombing.”

Three suspects’ affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London were also arrested in separate raids. They were identified as Ishaq, Imran Basharat alias Uncle and Rashid alias FC. According to CTD officials, the three were involved in various cases of target killings, extortion and rioting. The suspects were also said to be involved in the May 12, 2007 carnage in Karachi.

In another raid, CTD officials arrested an alleged target killer belonging to the militant wing of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London. The suspect was identified as Ali Shan alias Akhtar. According to CTD officials, the man has been involved in various cases of target killings, and that a pistol has been found on him.

A commander of banned militant outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan was also arrested by the CTD. The commander was identified as Rehman alias Ustad Jee and he was planning to carry out a major terror activity in Karachi, said DIG Abdullah Shaikh.

He added that the TTP commander got militancy training from Afghanistan and was associated with the TTP Swat’s Fazalullah group. Rehman was appointed commander after the killing of commander Sher Bahadur. His name is also placed on the red book.

The DIG, added that the suspect had hired a house in Frontier Colony where he was plotting a major terror activity. CTD officials also claimed to have seized two kilograms of explosive material, six tennis ball bearing bombs, two pressure cooker bombs, one remote control, one hand grenade and a pistol from his possession.