Lok Virsa screens musical hit ‘Sargam’

Islamabad: Mandwa Film Club screened film ‘Sargam’ at Media Centre Lok Virsa. Released in 1995, ‘Sargam’, as the title suggests, is musical in the real sense of the term. Not only it carried close to dozen musical hits but the script is knit around the premise of melodies and singers. Adnan Sami who was seen on screen here for the first and last time, has also composed the music and rendered many songs. "Ai Khuda" and "Zara dholki bajao" remain the top hits.

‘Sargam’ comes with decent prouction design ,camerawork , sound and editing. Syed Noor worked hard here both as screenwriter and director. The film did good business at the box office and won favourable critical reviews.

Director-Script: Syed Noor

Music: Adnan Sami

Cast: Zeba Bakhtiyar, Adnan Sami, Nadeem

