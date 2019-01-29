Peace moot from Feb 1

LAHORE: World Punjabi Congress (WPC) Chairman Fakhar Zaman has announced that a three-day mega conference on Peace and Punjabi will be held here from February 1 to February 3.

The WPC chairman said it is estimated that 50 high profile scholars, writers and intellectuals from all over the world are taking part in this moot. Different themes on which deliberations will take place include literature and peace, fine arts and peace, international organisations and peace, Punjabi language and peace, role of writers in the areas of strife, building bridges of peace between India and Pakistan, the obstacles to the way of Punjabi language and culture, Punjabi in India and other countries of the world.

A documentary on Bulleh Shah in English language will be shown on 1st February evening, whereas a cultural programme will be arranged by the PILAC on February 2nd evening. In the last session, Lahore declaration will be issued. The delegates from India include Dr Deepak Manmohan, Dr Vanita, Dr Gurbhajan Singh, Shehjpreet Mangat, Nand Kishore Vikram, Kewaldhir and others.

The Canadian delegate Sukhinder Singh will release his book on Lahore. Other high profile delegates who are expected to participate are Peter Curman, Dr Ishtiaq and Karin Perers from Sweden, Gino and Dalia from Germany, Asad Mufty from The Netherlands, Hanan Awwad from Palestine, poet Ihor from Ukraine, S Balwant from UK and others. There will be paper readings, speeches and discussions on various subjects.