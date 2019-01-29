Pakistan to be purged of corruption: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan will emerge as a corruption-free country under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He was talking to Punjab Assembly members Nazir Ahmed Chohan and Ch Faisal Farooq Cheema who called on him at his office here on Monday. The strenuous struggle of the captain has been materialised and the people have given the mandate of a new Pakistan. There is no room for any corruption or corrupt elements in the new Pakistan. He said that Pakistan would be transformed under the leadership of Prime Minister as a welfare state where all the facilities of life would be available to the common man. Those creating hue and cry will be left behind and the new Pakistan of Imran Khan will be moved forward. The country is moving towards progress during the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, he added.