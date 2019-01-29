Ex-MPA, others join PML-Q

LAHORE: A large number of prominent figures, including Gujranwala District Araeen community President Babu Muhammad Kashif, former MPA Ch Shabbir Mehr, former Nazim Ch Khalid, and local government representatives announced joining Pakistan Muslim League-Q.

The announcement was made after meeting with Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and MNA Hussain Elahi. The delegation had called on them under leadership of Babu Muhammad Kashif who is also Vegetable and Fruit Market president District Gujranwala and President Human Rights Punjab at their residence here Monday.

The delegation included Chairman Union Council 70 City Gujranwala Ch Ali Shaan, Chairman Saansi Jatt Union Council City Gujranwala Ch Umair Ashraf, Vice-Chairman Union Council 40 District Gujranwala Ch Muhammad Ishaq, Senior Vice-President Vegetable and Fruit Market Gujranwala Babu Qaiser Munir, Vice-President Vegetable Market Ch Nadeem Goga, Ch Shoaib Munir, Contractor Ch Aslam, Ch Parvaiz Mehr and Ch Asim Munir among others.

Appreciating their decision, Pervaiz Elahi said that focus of our politics is welfare, well-being and provision of basic facilities to people; this is the reason that whenever we got the opportunity we had undertaken historical and ideal works, not only started mega projects in Punjab but also completed them which was never done earlier in the history. Babu Muhammad Kashif said that acknowledging the leadership qualities of Ch Shujaat Hussain and yours, entire Araeen community accepted its leaders and in future on every front people of Gujranwala would be with you.