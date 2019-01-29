United we stand

Passing ignominious remarks against political rivals has become a favourite pastime of our parliamentarians. At the moment, the country is up against numerous challenges. But it is sad that politicians from both sides are busy in belittling the image of each other. Instead of indulging in petty politics, government representatives and opposition members should join hands to fight those evils which are hindering our progress.

Opposition parties should criticise the policies of the government in a positive manner with a view to rectify those areas which they deem anti-poor. In the same way, it is incumbent upon the treasury benches to listen to the genuine concerns of the opposition benches with patience and try to introduce people-friendly policies. Instead of washing their dirty linens in public, our parliamentarians should promote a culture of tolerance and respect.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali