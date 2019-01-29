IMC wins Asian Champion Award

KARACHI: Indus Motor Company (IMC) has been declared the Asian Champion of Yokoten in 2018, a statement said on Monday. The company participated in the sixth cycle of Customer Satisfaction Kaizen Evolution (CSKE), it added.

The competition was hosted by Toyota Motor Asia Pacific (TMAP) every year and all affiliates from the Asia Pacific region take part in it.

This year, IMC won additional awards: the Most Improved and the Best Booth Exhibition awards along with the title of the Asian Champion.

IMC Chief Executive Officer Ali Asghar Jamali said, “I and all my colleagues here at IMC are elated that our company has been declared the Asian Champion of Yokoten - Expansion of Customer Satisfaction Kaizen Evolution (CSKE) in 2018.”