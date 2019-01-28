close
Mon Jan 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
January 28, 2019

Ice cream frozen dessert products proved unfit

National

A
APP
January 28, 2019

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority has released a laboratory test report of two famous frozen desserts and ice cream companies (Hico Ice Cream and Jalal Sons) for the public interest here on Sunday.

According to the report, eight samples of Jalal Sons and seven samples of Hico Ice Cream were failed over not meeting the standards of Punjab Pure Food Regulations 2018. Following the directions of the PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman, food safety teams carried out an operation on different outlets and shops for removing the stock from market.

During the operation, the PFA removed more than 1,500 litres ice cream stock which was put on stalls for sale.

Muhammad Usman said here that the PFA would not allow anyone to continue production of substandard food products until bringing reforms as per the directions of provincial food regulatory body. He said the PFA was paying surprise visits to different factories, besides conducting laboratory tests of ice cream and frozen desserts products. He added that the PFA provided complete guidelines to companies regarding reforms.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan