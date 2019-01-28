DIG East proposes changes in limits of various police stations

The Karachi police high-ups have been deliberating over making changes in the limits of some police stations in the city along with other necessary administrative readjustments to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the force in the city.

In this connection, a meeting was held at the Commissioner Office last week on the request of East Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Amir Farooqi to discuss the needed changes in the police.

Talking to The News, DIG Farooqi said the participants at the meeting had finalised recommendations for changes in the police, which included that of readjustments in the limits of police stations in District Malir and District Korangi. The recommendations have been sent to the home department and would be notified after the chief minister approved them, the DIG said.

A letter sent to the home department by the commissioner Karachi reads that a meeting was convened in the office of the undersigned which was attended by the revenue and police officers concerned to discuss the issues related to uniformity in the jurisdictions of police, revenue administration and municipal bodies.

The letter, later, includes recommendations finalised in the meeting for the consideration of the home department. It has been recommended in the letter that the police jurisdiction be separated from the revenue and municipal jurisdictions owing to changing crime patterns in the city and emergence of street crime as a major issue, which requires a holistic approach to law and order situation in the city.

The meeting participants maintained that the revenue jurisdictions in the city were established in accordance with the parameters of the Land Revenue Act and the record of rights being maintained Deh-wise, due to which, the revenue jurisdictions were not a good model for police jurisdictions.

Regarding the municipal jurisdictions, it was stated in the letter that the municipal, district council and union council limits had been determined by the Election Commission of Pakistan on the basis of the demography and presently these bodies were functioning under the elected representatives. The letter stated that there was no need to adjust the limits of police stations in line with the limits of these local government bodies.

The home department was informed that the present situation required that the police jurisdictions be changed, adjusted and altered according to ground realities, for which workable recommendations had been finalised by the East Zone DIG keeping in view the needs of the police administrative control and easement of the general public.

The letter stated that at present the City District of the police falls in two revenue and judicial districts of Karachi – District South and District West; hence, the changes in the limits of police stations in other districts did not affect the revenue and municipal jurisdictions.

The East Zone DIG recommended that the Mobina Town, Quaidabad, Sharafi Goth and Ibrahim Hyderi police stations, which presently lie under the District Malir of the Karachi police, be transferred to District East and District Korangi. Similarly, it was recommended that the Khokharapar, Saudabad and Model Colony police stations be readjusted to District Malir of the Karachi police.

To facilitate the general public, the DIG recommended adjustments in the jurisdictions of various police stations. It was proposed that the Bhittaiabad police post and Sacchal police station be transferred to the Malir Cantt police station and the area lying between Sharea Faisal and the railway line from Natha Khan Bridge to Falak Naz and Malir Halt, which presently lies in the limits of the Shah Faisal Colony police station, be transferred to the Airport police station.

According to police sources, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is expected to hold a meeting in this regard within a week to finalise the changes in the limits and administrative division of these police stations.