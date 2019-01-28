close
Mon Jan 28, 2019
January 28, 2019

Verbal fight

Newspost

January 28, 2019

The PTI government and the opposition are the two faces of the same coin. The PTI is facing the consequences of what it did during the last five years. It introduced the culture of mud-slinging in parliament. Regarding the so-called seasoned opposition, it is also not any better. The idea of the welfare of the country is nowhere visible in the actions of parliamentarians. The language used by our parliamentarians in the assemblies has virtually turned these august houses into fish markets.

Six months have passed since the 2018 general elections, but no law could be passed by public representatives. Are parliamentarians really indifferent to the grim financial crisis staring the country in the face? Are they oblivious to the rapidly deteriorating law and order situation in the country? Given the precarious conditions that the country is in, elected representatives should act responsibly and give top priority to national interests. They should behave in a dignified manner during parliamentary proceedings.

Muhammad Aqil Khan Rokhri

Mianwali

