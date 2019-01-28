Funds for artists

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Roohi Bano, one of Pakistan’s great TV actors, died last week. After the death of her only son in 2005, she lived a painful life. It is disappointing that when Roohi Bano needed the help of society, it abandoned her. She was also admitted into a mental-care institution. Film and TV actors in our country are forgotten once they are out of the limelight. The state does nothing to ensure that these actors live a respectful life. The story of Roohi Bano is not an isolated case. So many actors have been found living a life of poverty with no help from the government. A country’s artists should be respected. It is the responsibility of the government to set up a social benefit and welfare fund for artists so that they can live a decent life.
Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan Adowaliya
Rawalpindi
