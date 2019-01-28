Funds for artists

Roohi Bano, one of Pakistan’s great TV actors, died last week. After the death of her only son in 2005, she lived a painful life. It is disappointing that when Roohi Bano needed the help of society, it abandoned her. She was also admitted into a mental-care institution. Film and TV actors in our country are forgotten once they are out of the limelight. The state does nothing to ensure that these actors live a respectful life. The story of Roohi Bano is not an isolated case. So many actors have been found living a life of poverty with no help from the government. A country’s artists should be respected. It is the responsibility of the government to set up a social benefit and welfare fund for artists so that they can live a decent life.

Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan Adowaliya

Rawalpindi