close
Sun Jan 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 27, 2019

CM offers condolences on Jaferi's death

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 27, 2019

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed grief over the death of renowned poet, writer and broadcaster Akhtar Jaferi. In his condolence message, the chief minister expressed sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family. He prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss. Meanwhile, the chief minister also expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives when a bus fell into a ravine on Forward Kahota Road in the Havili area of Azad Kashmir. He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed may Allah rest the departed souls in the eternal peace.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore