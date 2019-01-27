CM offers condolences on Jaferi's death

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed grief over the death of renowned poet, writer and broadcaster Akhtar Jaferi. In his condolence message, the chief minister expressed sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family. He prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss. Meanwhile, the chief minister also expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives when a bus fell into a ravine on Forward Kahota Road in the Havili area of Azad Kashmir. He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed may Allah rest the departed souls in the eternal peace.