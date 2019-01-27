Teachers urged to update knowledge

Rawalpindi : Closing ceremony of ‘Professional Development workshop for Faculty’ held at Fatima Jinnah Women University, organised by Women Research and Resource Center (WRRC).

Three-day workshop based on two batches from 16-18 January, 2019 & 23-25 January, 2019. Professional Development Workshop includes faculty of various department– the resource person included Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Samina Amin Qadir, Dr. Sarwet Rasul Associate Professor / Chairperson Department English, Dr. Maryam Rab, Dr. Aneela Maqsood (Head Dept. BHS), Director , Dr. Shaheena Ayub Bhatti and Dr. Irum Gul.

There’s a specially devised programme aimed at adapting and developing their professional skills. Members of the group get extra opportunities to improve their skills, establish new professional contacts, and adapt to the university's academic life. In the workshop the Resource persons was shared their invaluable knowledge and experience with the mid-career faculty of FJWU. Professional development workshop was provided academic staff/faculty with opportunities to support, reflect on and enhanced their work and career development. Almost fourth five faculty members of various departments attended the workshop and it based on different sessions of discussions and activities involved in it.

On closing ceremony Prof. Dr. Samina Amin Qadir talked about on academic supervision & publishing research and said to become better supervisors you have to be Updating the knowledge through scientific literature and lectures and give them better Availability/Accessibility, Seek access to latest research/Publication and advancements, Be a better manager to Understand student background and needs. Professional development is the process of improving staff skills and competencies needed to produce outstanding educational results for students. Faculty development programs and resources are envisioned to educating faculty in effective teaching techniques and in establishing a faculty learning community across disciplines.

Dr. Irum Gul talked about on Stress Management and said everyone suffers from stress on some level. No one is immune to it. Sometimes stress levels are higher and sometimes they are considerably lower. If we can learn to control it, then we will probably have a better chance at succeeding. Be aware of the symptoms of stress, identify the source of your stress, and choose a strategy to control your stressed .knowing how to control stress will improve the quality of your life as a learner, parent/family member, or worker. At the end Director, Dr. Shaheena Ayub Bhatti and Dr. Uzma Qureshi presented souvenirs to faculty members who attended workshop.