Nauman captures Indus Pharma singles crown

KARACHI: Nauman Aftab clinched the men’s singles title of the Indus Pharma National Tennis Championship which concluded at the Modern Club here the other day.

Nauman thrashed Farhan Altaf 6-2, 6-1 in the final to claim the title.

Similarly, Mahatir Mohammad overpowered Taha Aman 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to win the under-16 singles title.

Mahatir also captured the under-14 singles crown after smashing Taha Aman 6-2, 6-2 in the deciding clash.

In the final of under-12 singles, Nadir Mirza beat Zain 4-0 (retired) to win the title.

Neal Mirza overpowered Sameer Zaman 4-2, 2-4, 4-2 in the final of under-10 singles to clinch the title.

In the final of under-18 doubles, the pair of Noor and Zubair beat the duo of Saim and Nauman 7-5, 6-1 to win the title.

Meanwhile, the pair of Saim and Ghufran overpowered the duo of Ashar and Ammer 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 to clinch the under-16 doubles title.

In the final of under-14 doubles, the pair of Taha and Mahatir thrashed the duo of Ayan and Ibrahim 6-0, 6-3 to claim the title.

The pair of Zain and Nadir smashed the duo of Ozair and Huzaifa 4-0, 4-0 to win the under-12 doubles title.

In the final of seniors 55 doubles, the pair of Javed Iqbal and Azhar defeated the duo of Zafar Hassan and Karim 7-5, 6-0 to clinch the title.

The pair of Iltafat and Sher claimed the seniors 45 doubles title.

Indus Pharma Chairman Saeed Ismail, who was the chief guest at the closing ceremony, gave away trophies and awards to the winners and runners-up of various events.