QAT G-II: Bahawalpur manage draw with AJK

ISLAMABAD: The three-day Quaid-i-Azam Trophy (QAT) Grade-II match between AJK and Bahawalpur ended in a draw at the Mirpur (AJK) Stadium Friday.

AJK, however, took first innings lead after bowling out Bahawalpur for 201 in response to 343 for 5 scored by the hosts.AJK declared their second innings close at 150 for 5. In remaining time Bahawalpur managed 68 for 3 in their second innings. The opening day of the match was mostly ruined by rain.

Scores: AJK Region first innings 343-5 in 83 overs (Naved Malik 121, Usman Maroof 86, Attaullah 1-38, Kaleem Ullah 1-45) and 2nd innings 150-5 decl in 21 overs (Zohaib Bukhari 32*, Farhan Raja 29, Kaleemullah 2-58). Bahawalpur Region first innings 201 all out in 70.4 overs (Zeeshanul Haq 50, Attaullah 50, Zohaib Bukhari 5-56, Shadad Majeed 3-53) and 68-3 in 23 overs (M Shahryar 20, Zohaib Bukhari 2-22). Result: Match drawn

Scores of other matches: At Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad: Hyderabad Region first innings 272 all out in 79.1 overs (Azeem Ghumman 100, M Sulaman 51, Bilawal Bhatti 4-55, Mansoor Amjad 2-40, Raza Hasan 2-57) and 2nd innings 186-2 in 52.2 overs (Azeem Ghumman 100*, M Sulaman 51, M Ali 2-26) Sialkot Region first innings 278-7 in 83 overs (Ayaz Tasawar 84*,Raza Hasan 47*,Asif Mahmood 4-83). Result: Match drawn.

At NBP Stadium Karachi: D.M. Jamali Region first innings 215 all out in 75 overs (Abid Ali 62, Dawood Khan 57*, Fawad Malook 4-49, M Bilal 2-36) and 2nd innings 263 all out in 102.4 overs (Dawood Khan 1208, Fawad Malook 4-36, Aqib Khan 3-79, Himayat Ali 2-38). Abbottabad Region first innings 343-5 in 83 overs (Aitizaz Habib 107*, Adnan Raees 84, Niamatullah 58*, Sajjad Ali 49, Talib Hussain 3-94) and 2nd innings 3 no loss in 1 over. Result: Match drawn.