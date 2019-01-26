QAT G-II: Bahawalpur manage draw with AJK

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The three-day Quaid-i-Azam Trophy (QAT) Grade-II match between AJK and Bahawalpur ended in a draw at the Mirpur (AJK) Stadium Friday.
AJK, however, took first innings lead after bowling out Bahawalpur for 201 in response to 343 for 5 scored by the hosts.AJK declared their second innings close at 150 for 5. In remaining time Bahawalpur managed 68 for 3 in their second innings. The opening day of the match was mostly ruined by rain.
Scores: AJK Region first innings 343-5 in 83 overs (Naved Malik 121, Usman Maroof 86, Attaullah 1-38, Kaleem Ullah 1-45) and 2nd innings 150-5 decl in 21 overs (Zohaib Bukhari 32*, Farhan Raja 29, Kaleemullah 2-58). Bahawalpur Region first innings 201 all out in 70.4 overs (Zeeshanul Haq 50, Attaullah 50, Zohaib Bukhari 5-56, Shadad Majeed 3-53) and 68-3 in 23 overs (M Shahryar 20, Zohaib Bukhari 2-22). Result: Match drawn
Scores of other matches: At Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad: Hyderabad Region first innings 272 all out in 79.1 overs (Azeem Ghumman 100, M Sulaman 51, Bilawal Bhatti 4-55, Mansoor Amjad 2-40, Raza Hasan 2-57) and 2nd innings 186-2 in 52.2 overs (Azeem Ghumman 100*, M Sulaman 51, M Ali 2-26) Sialkot Region first innings 278-7 in 83 overs (Ayaz Tasawar 84*,Raza Hasan 47*,Asif Mahmood 4-83). Result: Match drawn.
At NBP Stadium Karachi: D.M. Jamali Region first innings 215 all out in 75 overs (Abid Ali 62, Dawood Khan 57*, Fawad Malook 4-49, M Bilal 2-36) and 2nd innings 263 all out in 102.4 overs (Dawood Khan 1208, Fawad Malook 4-36, Aqib Khan 3-79, Himayat Ali 2-38). Abbottabad Region first innings 343-5 in 83 overs (Aitizaz Habib 107*, Adnan Raees 84, Niamatullah 58*, Sajjad Ali 49, Talib Hussain 3-94) and 2nd innings 3 no loss in 1 over. Result: Match drawn.
ISLAMABAD: The three-day Quaid-i-Azam Trophy (QAT) Grade-II match between AJK and Bahawalpur ended in a draw at the Mirpur (AJK) Stadium Friday.
AJK, however, took first innings lead after bowling out Bahawalpur for 201 in response to 343 for 5 scored by the hosts.AJK declared their second innings close at 150 for 5. In remaining time Bahawalpur managed 68 for 3 in their second innings. The opening day of the match was mostly ruined by rain.
Scores: AJK Region first innings 343-5 in 83 overs (Naved Malik 121, Usman Maroof 86, Attaullah 1-38, Kaleem Ullah 1-45) and 2nd innings 150-5 decl in 21 overs (Zohaib Bukhari 32*, Farhan Raja 29, Kaleemullah 2-58). Bahawalpur Region first innings 201 all out in 70.4 overs (Zeeshanul Haq 50, Attaullah 50, Zohaib Bukhari 5-56, Shadad Majeed 3-53) and 68-3 in 23 overs (M Shahryar 20, Zohaib Bukhari 2-22). Result: Match drawn
Scores of other matches: At Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad: Hyderabad Region first innings 272 all out in 79.1 overs (Azeem Ghumman 100, M Sulaman 51, Bilawal Bhatti 4-55, Mansoor Amjad 2-40, Raza Hasan 2-57) and 2nd innings 186-2 in 52.2 overs (Azeem Ghumman 100*, M Sulaman 51, M Ali 2-26) Sialkot Region first innings 278-7 in 83 overs (Ayaz Tasawar 84*,Raza Hasan 47*,Asif Mahmood 4-83). Result: Match drawn.
At NBP Stadium Karachi: D.M. Jamali Region first innings 215 all out in 75 overs (Abid Ali 62, Dawood Khan 57*, Fawad Malook 4-49, M Bilal 2-36) and 2nd innings 263 all out in 102.4 overs (Dawood Khan 1208, Fawad Malook 4-36, Aqib Khan 3-79, Himayat Ali 2-38). Abbottabad Region first innings 343-5 in 83 overs (Aitizaz Habib 107*, Adnan Raees 84, Niamatullah 58*, Sajjad Ali 49, Talib Hussain 3-94) and 2nd innings 3 no loss in 1 over. Result: Match drawn.