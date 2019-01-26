CDC mission assesses routine immunization in Pakistan

Islamabad: A high-level mission from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC, Atlanta), which was visiting Pakistan from January 21-24, has carried out a needs assessment to determine what additional technical support could be offered to Pakistan in the planning and implementation of routine immunization.

The mission, during a meeting with Minister for National Health Services Aamer Mehmod Kiani held in-depth discussions about capacity needs for routine immunization at the country level. Sharing the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Kiani said that the strengthening of the health system, with a specific focus on preventive and primary healthcare, is a key priority area of the government. We are making all-out efforts to improve the immunization system and service delivery for increasing coverage and reaching all eligible children. This step will take us towards achieving universal health coverage,” Kiani stated.

The mission members include Dr. William Schluter, Director Global Immunization Division, CDC; Virginia Swezy, Deputy Director, CDC; and Ahmed Liban, Country Director, CDC Pakistan.