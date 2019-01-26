Never forget

The tragic Sahiwal incident can never be forgotten. According to government representatives, the CTD personnel wanted to target the driver, Zeeshan, who allegedly had links with terrorists. But it is beyond our comprehension why the security officers didn’t arrest the suspect.

The entire nation demands the relevant authorities to provide justice to the children who lost their parents. The government needs to hand out exemplary punishment to those involved in the killings so that such incidents do not happen again.

Heera Mushtaq Ghumman

Sahiwal

*****

The country once again witnessed brutal violence. After the murder of Naqeebullah in Karachi, a couple along with their daughter and a friend were killed in Sahiwal. The initial inquiry has concluded that the family was innocent and that the authorities suspected the family’s friend for having links with terrorists. But the incident sparked public outrage and people questioned why the suspect wasn’t taken in custody. When issues like lawlessness, criminal justice system and extra judicial killings go unaddressed, such cases happen frequently.

Had the Rao Anwar case been addressed in a timely manner, the Sahiwal incident would not have happened. It is time the state took action against those who take the law in their hands. Since no one is above the law, the officials involved in the case ought to be punished accordingly. It was also good to note that Imran Khan has taken strong notice of the matter and assured the public that swift action will be taken. He should now take measures for reforming police institutions across the country.

Ammar Aslam Muhammadi

Sukkur