close
Sat Jan 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 26, 2019

No facilities

Newspost

January 26, 2019

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto would have never imagined that one day his city, Naudero, would be deprived of basic facilities under the rule of his own party. The city is facing an acute shortage of gas and electricity.

Residents have been facing the problem for many years now with no solution in sight. The PPP-led Sindh government must pay attention to the problems faced by the residents.

Muhammad Yaseen

Naudero

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost