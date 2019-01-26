No facilities

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto would have never imagined that one day his city, Naudero, would be deprived of basic facilities under the rule of his own party. The city is facing an acute shortage of gas and electricity.

Residents have been facing the problem for many years now with no solution in sight. The PPP-led Sindh government must pay attention to the problems faced by the residents.

Muhammad Yaseen

Naudero