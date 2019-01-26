close
Sat Jan 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 26, 2019

Three soldiers among five injured in Mir Ali blast

Top Story

January 26, 2019

MIRANSHAH: Three security personnel and two civilians were injured in a bomb blast near a security checkpost in Mir Ali town on Friday, official sources said. The sources said the blast took place near the roadside checkpost of the security forces in Mir Ali bazaar. The injured were shifted to a hospital in Mir Ali. The security forces cordoned off the area after the blast and launched a search operation, but no arrests could be made.

