Fri Jan 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 25, 2019

Obituary

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 25, 2019

SWABI: Mohammad Rizwan, elder brother of Mohammad Farooq, the correspondent for The News International and president Swabi Electronic Media Association, passed away here on Thursday. He was 75.

He was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard at Palodand, Saleem Khan. A large number of people attended the funeral of the deceased who was a retired banker.

He was also the brother of the entrepreneur, Rehmanullah, Shaibzada, principal of a public sector school, Sherzamin and Chaman Khan.

The deceased was the father of Shahzada Fahad, Peshawar region president of Insaf Students Federation, Irshad Ali, protocol officer of NA Speaker Asad Qaiser, and United Kingdom-based Tariq Ali and Asad Ali.

