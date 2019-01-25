India lift suspension on Pandya, Rahul

NEW DELHI: India’s cricket board on Thursday lifted suspensions on Hardik Pandya and Lokesh Rahul, imposed after comments about women during a talk show saw the players ordered home from a tour of Australia.

The cricket board said that its committee of administrators “is of the view that the interim suspension orders... should be presently lifted with immediate effect”.

The players apologised for their conduct following the uproar, with Pandya tweeting: “Honestly, I got a bit carried away with the nature of the show. In no way did I mean to disrespect or hurt anyone’s sentiments. Respect.”