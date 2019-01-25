Khadija wins

Khadija Siddiqui was stabbed 23 times by her classmate in 2016. Her attacker, Shah Hussain, was sentenced to seven-year imprisonment. However, the Lahore High Court overturned the verdict and Hussain was acquitted. But Khadija kept fighting and filed an appeal in the Supreme Court. On Wednesday (January 23), the SC accepted her appeal and ordered the immediate arrest of Shah Hussain. The gallantry which Khadija has shown in a tiring battle will always be remembered. She fought against all odds and ensured that the court handed out a just punishment to her attacker. Undoubtedly, she is an inspiration for all Pakistanis.

Areeba Dayo

Jacobabad