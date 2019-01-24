Boy electrocuted

Rawalpindi: A 10-year-old boy Muhammad Saifullah died of electrocution after touching high tension electricity line while trying to catch a kite here on Wednesday.

The unfortunate boy was the resident of House No-668 Mohallah Raja Sultan, near, Al-Hameed Marriage Hall Saidpur Road, Rawalpindi.

The Rescue 1122 Official spokesman Farooq Butt told ‘The News’ that the boy suffered 100 per cent burn injuries. The boy was trying to catch a kite with help of an iron rod and died on the spot. “We shifted the body of boy to Edhi Trust on the request of his parents,” he added.