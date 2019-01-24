close
Thu Jan 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 24, 2019

128 arrested

Lahore

LAHORE: Civil Lines Division, in a crackdown, claimed to have arrested 128 criminals and seized six pistols, bullets and 355 litre liquor. Four proclaimed offenders of A&B category, 52 court absconders were also arrested. The police also carried out an operation against gamblers and seized Rs 13,000. As many 26 persons were arrested on charges of flying kites, doing wheeling and violating Price Control Act.

