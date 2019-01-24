PHP foils dacoity bids

LAHORE: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) foiled dacoity attempts by arrested 13 accused and recovered illegal arms from them.

Patrolling post of 64/4-R arrested seven accused indentified as Zahid, Mubarik, Waqar, Mehboob, Akhtar, Sajid, Arslan who were allegedly sitting at a place with an intention to commit a robbery. A pump action and five pistols were seized from them.

In other incident, patrolling post of Sarwar Chowk arrested six accused identified as Ghulam Murtaza, Ahtisham, Zain, Tariq, Nadeem and Ghulam Qadir. They were allegedly sitting at a place with an intention to commit a robbery. Two pistols and nine bullets were seized from them.

Meanwhile, PHP registered 142 cases against traffic rules violators. The police impounded 51 motorbikes on using fake registration or green number plates illegally. The police registered six cases under the Loudspeaker Act.

A Punjab Highway Patrol team arrested two persons, Saqib Saleem and Riaz, on charges of being drunk and disorderly. Three bike riders were arrested on charges of doing wheelie. Fifteen gamblers were held at different places and an amount of Rs13,545 was seized. Fifty five persons were arrested for installing prohibited gas cylinders in their vehicles.