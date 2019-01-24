‘Saving youths from drugs joint duty’

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer Additional IG B A Nasir has said that it is the collective responsibility of every citizen along with police, parents and administration of educational institutions to save the youth from the menace of drugs.

“We should take measures for the rehabilitation of the drug addicts, sympathising with them instead of leaving them in isolation,” the CCPO said while addressing a seminar on the “Increasing Trend of Use of Drugs in Educational Institutions and its Prevention” here on Wednesday. The chancellors and principals of different universities and colleges, teachers, students and police officers were also present.

CCPO B A Nasir said psychological problems, isolation, poverty and peer pressure were the main causes of students falling victim to drugs addiction. He said that Lahore Police had been taking concrete steps against the persons involved in selling drugs in and around the educational institutions.

He informed the participants that Lahore Police held more than 68 meetings with the heads and administration of different educational institutes to formulate a joint strategy for the eradication of drugs from educational institutes. As many as 57 search operations were conducted at different educational institutions along with hostels and related places during the last three months against drug peddlers. He said 39 surveillance teams were constituted to initiate effective monitoring regarding the activities of drug peddlers in and around different educational institutes.

Director Students Affairs Doctor Shahid Khokhar, Dr Sajjad Hafeez from AIDS Prevention Programme, Lahore College for Women University VC and film artiste Rashid Mehmood also addressed the event.

transferred: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Amjad Javed Saleemi has issued transfer/posting orders of four police officers.

SSP Technical, CTD Punjab, Mustafa Hameed Malik has been transferred and posted as SSP Admin, CTD Punjab. SP Investigation, Vehari, Jalil Imran Khan has been transferred and posted as SP, RIB, D.G Khan Region. SDPO Sadr Circle, M.B. Din, Tahir Majeed Khan has been transferred and posted as SDPO Sadr Circle, Narowal. SDPO Sadr Circle, Narowal, Nadeem Yasin has been transferred and posted as DSP Headquarters, Narowal.

traffic arrangements: National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP), Central Zone, have made special arrangements for smooth traffic flow for the cattle market day in area of Shahpur Kanjran, said SSP Masroor Alam Kolachi while reviewing the arrangements.

SSP Masroor Alam Kolachi said that the officers were performing well despite worst operational and working conditions. He said that the officers were maintaining flow of traffic despite bad weather, road situation and construction work on the road. He appreciated the efforts of DSP Farrukh Raza for regulating the flow of traffic even in adverse situation.

SSP Masroor Alam Kolachi said that extra number of officers and patrolling mobiles had been deputed in the areas of traffic congestion.