PN role to keep critical sea areas secure admired

ISLAMABAD: The Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi called on the Commander-in-Chief Bahrain Defence Forces Field Marshal Shaikh Khalifa Bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa, the Commander US. Naval Forces Central Command, US. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces Vice Admiral James Malloy and the Commander Combined Task Force (CTF) 150 Commodore Darren Garnier of Royal Canadian Navy in separate meetings.

During the meeting with Commander-in-Chief Bahrain Defence Forces Field Marshal Shaikh Khalifa Bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa, matters of mutual interest including defence related collaborations were discussed. Admiral Abbasi also briefed the dignitary regarding the forthcoming Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN-19 which is being hosted by the Pakistan Navy at Karachi in February 2019. Field Marshal Shaikh Khalifa Bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa acknowledged the strong ties between Pakistan and Bahrain while appreciating the PN efforts and extending cooperation in diverse fields to the Bahrain Defence Forces.

Later, the Naval Chief called on Commander US. Naval Forces Central Command, US 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, Vice Admiral James Malloy at the HQ US NAVCENT Bahrain. Upon his arrival at US NAVCENT Headquarters, the CNS was warmly received by Vice Admiral James Malloy. During the meeting, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi dilated upon matters of mutual interest including bilateral naval collaboration and initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrol by Pakistan Navy. The Naval Chief highlighted the forthcoming Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN-19 being hosted by Pakistan Navy at Karachi in February 2019. The Commander US NAVCENT highly appreciated the professionalism of the Pakistan Navy personnel and active role being played by Pakistan Navy for maritime security and stability in the region.

The Commander Combined Task Force (CTF) 150 Commodore Darren Garnier of Royal Canadian Navy also called on Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi. During the meeting professional matters of mutual interest and security environment in Indian Ocean Region were discussed.