Thu Jan 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 24, 2019

Weather affects trains schedule

National

LAHORE: Rain and fog has affected the scheduled of different Lahore and Karachi bound trains. According to Pakistan Railways, Karakoram Express 42-Down will leave for Karachi from Lahore on 9pm instead of its scheduled timings that is 4pm. Karachi Express 16-Down will leave for Karachi from Lahore Railway Station on 10:30pm instead of its routine time which is 5pm. Similarly, Business Express 304-Donw will leave for Karachi on 6:30 pm instead of its routine timing which is 3pm.

