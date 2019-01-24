close
Thu Jan 24, 2019
Without water

Newspost

January 24, 2019

While water scarcity has become a universal issue, it has certainly reached an alarming stage in Pakistan. The country ranks third among those countries which are facing water shortages, according to an International Monetary Fund (IMF) report. It is also declared as one of the top 10 countries with the lowest access to clean water.

Climate change is bringing droughts and heat waves across the globe. It is to be added that the depletion of aquifers can also make the remaining water more saline. Also, fertilisers leaching nitrates into the supplies can also make water unsuitable for drinking or irrigation. The authorities concerned must come up with a plan to deal with the worsening situation.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar

