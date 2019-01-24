close
Thu Jan 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 24, 2019

Zong, Huawei launch MIMO site

Business

January 24, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Zong 4G and Huawei has jointly launched the first commercial LTE FDD massive MIMO site in the Middle East, a statement said on Wednesday.

The successful commercial deployment marks another milestone of FDD technological innovation for Zong 4G in Pakistan. With the deployment of this commercial site, large service requirements in hotspots during peak hours would be enhanced and service quality as well as users’ experience would also improve, the statement added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business