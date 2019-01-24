Zong, Huawei launch MIMO site

ISLAMABAD: Zong 4G and Huawei has jointly launched the first commercial LTE FDD massive MIMO site in the Middle East, a statement said on Wednesday.

The successful commercial deployment marks another milestone of FDD technological innovation for Zong 4G in Pakistan. With the deployment of this commercial site, large service requirements in hotspots during peak hours would be enhanced and service quality as well as users’ experience would also improve, the statement added.