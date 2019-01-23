Racist comment lands Sarfraz in hot waters

DURBAN: The Pakistani cricket team's captain could be in serious trouble after a racist comment he made as a wicketkeeper during Tuesday's match against South Africa was caught on the broadcast stump mics and discussed by the commentators.

According to Geo News, a video making rounds on social media — following Sarfraz Ahmed sensing a defeat in the second of five ODIs in the Pakistan-South Africa series — clearly indicates the statement he allegedly passed against Andile Phehlukwayo.

“Hey black (man), where is your mother sitting today? What [kind of prayer] did you ask her to say for you today?”

The Pakistani cricket captain made the comment as South Africa were in their 37th over and Shaheen Shah Afridi delivered the ball. Soon after, commentator Mike Haysman asked his fellow Ramiz Raja: “What’s he saying there Ramiz?”

To which, Raja said: “Difficult really to translate that. It’s a big long sentence.”

Social media was, consequently, in an uproar.

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar said Sarfraz should be careful while making comments as he is captain of the team.