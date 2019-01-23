close
Wed Jan 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 23, 2019

Facilities demanded for Wapda field staff

Lahore

January 23, 2019

Lahore : The Wapda field employees provide electricity to more than 25 million electricity consumers all over the country by performing the most hazardous nature of work even on weekly holidays and round the clock.

They become victims of tragic fatal and non-fatal accidents every now and then. There is a need to provide them with adequate training facilities and standard safety equipment. The pay scale of lineman is required to be raised to BPS-14 and danger allowance from Rs 5,000 per month to Rs.8,000 per month.

These views were expressed in a resolution during a conference of electricity workers held at Bakhtiar Labour Hall under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA on Tuesday. It was presided over by veteran trade union leader and general secretary of the union, Khurshid Ahmed.

