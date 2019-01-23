close
Wed Jan 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 23, 2019

Quran Khwani for Salman Aslam’s father today

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 23, 2019

LAHORE : Funeral prayers for Muhammad Aslam Khan, father of The News Senior Crime Reporter Salman Aslam and uncle of SNGPL CFO Amir Tufail, were held at Journalist Housing Society, Harbanspura, here on Tuesday.

A large number of journalists and people from different walks of life attended the funeral.

Muhammad Aslam Khan breathed his last on Monday night at the age of 92. He was laid to rest in the society’s graveyard. Qul of the late Muhammad Aslam Khan will take place between Zuhr and Asr prayers at 380-D, Journalist Housing Society, Harbanspura, on Wednesday (today).

