PFA inspects makeshift markets

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) carried out a special food inspection drive in makeshift markets across the Punjab here Monday. PFA Director General Muhammad Usman said PFA teams visited 548 stalls among 88 in Lahore Zone, 431 in Rawalpindi Zone, 20 in Multan Zone and nine in Muzaffargarh Zone in a daylong drive.
