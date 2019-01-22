Pak Navy’s role for regional peace admired

ISLAMABAD: The Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi is on official visit to Bahrain. During the visit, the Naval Chief called on Commander Bahrain National Guards, Gen Sheikh Mohammed Bin Isa Al Khalifa, Commander Bahrain Coast Guards, Major General Ala Abdulla Seyadi, and the Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force, Commodore Mohammed Yousef Al Asam, in separate meetings.

Upon his arrival at the Royal Bahrain Naval Force Headquarters at Manama, the Admiral was received by his counterpart Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force. A ceremonial guard of honour was also presented to the naval chief. During the meeting, discussions on professional matters and bilateral naval collaboration were held. Various avenues of cooperation between the two navies were discussed. Pakistan’s commitment and performance in fight against terrorism including Pakistan Navy’s initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrol was also highlighted. The Naval Chief briefed Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force regarding forthcoming Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN-19 being hosted by Pakistan Navy at Karachi in February 2019. Commodore Mohammed Yousef Al Asam highly appreciated the role and contributions of Pakistan Navy in maintaining peace and stability in the region. The Naval Chief was also given briefings on the Royal Bahrain Naval Force.

Later, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi met the Commander Bahrain National Guards,Gen Sheikh Mohammed Bin Isa Al Khalifa, and Commander Bahrain Coast Guards, Major General Ala Abdulla Seyadi. During the meetings, matters of mutual interest including defence and security collaboration were discussed. Admiral Abbasi highlighted the Pakistan Navy’s efforts for maintaining maritime peace and security. The dignitaries acknowledged warm and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Bahrain, based on strong foundations and historical ties, lauded the PN efforts and focused commitments in support of the collaborative maritime security in the region and extending cooperation in diverse fields to the Bahrain Defence Forces and Coast Guard. The visit of Chief of the Naval Staff to Bahrain would greatly augment the bilateral cooperation between both the countries in general and the navies in particular.