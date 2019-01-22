KP IGP asked to promote cops for working out double murder case

CHARSADDA: The residents here on Monday asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa inspector general of police (IGP) to promote the officials of the Battagram Police Station for arresting the accused in a double murder case.

Speaking at a press conference at the Charsadda Police Station, Sherdad and Afsar Khan said the accused Abid Ali and Adnan had killed their two relatives Rehmat Ali and Sahibullah on January 4 without any reason. They said that first information report of the incident had been registered against unidentified accused at the Battagram Police Station.

DPO Irfanullah had formed a team comprising DSP Riaz Khan, Station House Officer Wilayat Khan and others to solve the case, they added. The residents said the police successfully worked out the case on scientific lines and arrested two accused Abid Ali and Adnan. They asked the IGP to promote the cops.