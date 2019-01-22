Sherpao demands probe into Waziristan village, Sahiwal incidents

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Monday asked the government to probe the Khaisor and Sahiwal incidents and provide justice to the affected families.

In a statement, he said the sanctity of "chadar and chardiwari" was violated in Khaisor village in North Waziristan. Aftab Sherpao said it was not the first incident of its kind and similar happenings took place in the past too. He said it would create distrust among the people about the state institutions.

He also extended sympathies to the family whose three members were killed in an alleged encounter by the Counter-Terrorism Department in Sahiwal. The QWP leader demanded that the officials, who conducted the "encounter", should be punished severely to avoid such occurrences in future. He said state institutions were supposed to provide protection to the people and not to kill them.