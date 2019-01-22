PFA team inspects makeshift markets

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) carried out a special food inspection drive in makeshift markets across the Punjab here Monday.

PFA Director General Muhammad Usman said PFA teams visited 548 stalls among 88 in Lahore Zone, 431 in Rawalpindi Zone, 20 in Multan Zone and nine in Muzaffargarh Zone in a daylong drive. He said food safety teams have discarded a huge quantity of unwholesome food, including rotten vegetables and fruits, loose spices, pulses, and other food commodities.

The authority served warning notices for improvement over the presence of rotten vegetables and fruits. Meanwhile, a meeting of Punjab Food Authority and office bearers of different dairy associations was held under the chairmanship of Minister for Food Samiullah Chaudhry and PFA Director General Captain Muhammad Usman.

The purpose of the meeting was to ensure the availability of pure milk in market. In the meeting, Pakistan Dairy Association, Sahiwal Dairy Association and representatives of several other milk companies participated.