26 killed in Hub coach-oil tanker accident

HUB: At least 26 people died in an accident between a coach and an oil tanker in Balochistan’s Hub on Monday, said Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Shabbir Mengal.

According to DC Lasbela, 16 people were wounded while they were being taken out of the vehicle, adding that four severely wounded have been shifted to a hospital. The bus was leaving for Panjgur from Karachi, he said. DC Mengal said that the fire had been brought under control.

Earlier, police said that the passenger coach caught fire due to the collision and more than 35 people were inside the vehicle at that time. Rescue officials said that they had started relief activities after the accident.

Multiple major road accidents were reported last year, resulting in several casualties. In early August, at least 18 people, including women and children, died in a collision between a passenger bus and a tanker.

In July, 11 passengers were killed and several others sustained injuries in a three-vehicle crash near Nawabshah.