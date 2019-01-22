PM meets Qatari counterpart

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan met his Qatari counterpart Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani on Monday. PM Imran Khan reached Doha (Qatar) on a two-day official visit earlier on Monday. During his meeting with the Qatari PM, bilateral relations and increasing cooperation between the two countries were discussed.

PM Al Thani also gave a dinner in honour of the Pakistani prime minister, who was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and others. Upon his arrival, the prime minister was received by the foreign minister of Qatar.

The premier is visiting the country on the invitation of Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hammad Al Thani. During his visit, PM Imran will meet the Emir of Qatar too. Issues of mutual interest will be discussed during the meeting, according to Qatari ambassador Saqr Bin Mubarak Al Mansouri. The prime minister will also discuss the issue of exporting Pakistani manpower to Qatar.