Careem to facilitate expats

ISLAMABAD: Junaid Iqbal, CEO Careem Pakistan, called on Zulfikar Bukhari, special assistant to prime minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and discussed the ever-growing online market place, facilitation of Pakistani expatriates and the role of government to regularise e-business, a statement said on Monday.

Both agree for creation of a mechanism to facilitate expats that are OPF cardholders. Bukhari said that Careem should give discounts to expats when they use its services in Pakistan. The labour force coming back to Pakistan may also be trained and employed by Careem, he added.

The online payment system for remittances was also the agenda of the meeting. Iqbal proposed a new online payment system for remittance where the expats can optionally invest their money in products and get a market compatible rate of return. He showed his commitment to facilitate expats in Pakistan in all domains.