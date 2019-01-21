CITY PULSE: Djamilia

The Alliance Française is hosting a screening of ‘Djamilia’ at 6:30pm on January 22. Set in Kyrgyzstan, the film is based on the search for Djamilia, the titular young woman in Chingiz Aitmatov’s novella who rebels against the rules of Kyrgyz society. Call 021-35873402 for more information.

Not to be Missed!

The Sanat Initiative is hosting Samya Arif, Shanzay Subzwari and Yasser Vayani’s art exhibition titled ‘Not to be Missed!’ from January 22 to January 31. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

Jusqu’à la garde

The Alliance Française is hosting a screening of ‘Jusqu’à la garde’ (Custody) at 6:30pm on January 29. Miriam and Antoine Besson have divorced, and the judge rules in favour of joint custody of their son Julien, who, a hostage to the escalating conflict between his parents, is pushed to the edge to prevent the worst from happening. Call 021-35873402 for more information.

Mitti aur Dhaga

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Aliya Yousuf’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Mitti aur Dhaga’ from February 6 to February 20. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

Dot. Line. Shape.

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Tahira Noreen, Maha Minhaj, Sana Ibrahim, Nahel Fatima and Hassan Shah Gillani’s art exhibition titled ‘Dot. Line. Shape.’ until January 28. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

Thoughts from the Celestial Realm

The Koel Gallery is hosting Abdul Jabbar Gull’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Thoughts from the Celestial Realm’ until January 25. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Cheetah and Other Stories

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Risham Syed’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Cheetah and Other Stories’ until January 24. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

The Sound of Quill

The Chawkandi Art Gallery is hosting Shah Abdullah Alamee’s solo art exhibition titled ‘The Sound of Quill’ until January 24. Call 021-35373582 for more information.