Sun Jan 20, 2019
January 20, 2019

BZU syndicate suspends teacher

National

January 20, 2019

MULTAN: Bahauddin Zakariya University suspended assistant professor Nauman Wasif following inquiry report of harassment committee here on Saturday.

In its meeting, the syndicate reviewed report of harassment committee and suspended the teacher who was found guilty of immoral activities. It was decided to initiate strict action against the teacher.

A committee in line with Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability (PEEDA) Act was constituted on the matter.

The members of the committee were Professor Dr Muhammad Shafqatullah, Professor Dr Masood Akhtar and Professor Dr Ghazala Yasmeen.

The syndicate instructed the committee to work on daily basis and present complete report in this regard.

